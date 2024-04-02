Herbal medicinal product: Melissae foliumArray, C: ongoing call for scientific data

The HMPC conclusions on the use of melissa leaf medicines for mild symptoms of stress, sleep aid and mild digestive disorders are based on their 'traditional use' in these conditions. This means that, although there is insufficient evidence from clinical trials, the effectiveness of these herbal medicines is plausible and there is evidence that they have been used safely in these ways for at least 30 years (including at least 15 years within the EU). Moreover, the intended uses do not require medical supervision.

In its assessment, the HMPC took into account the well documented use of Melissa leaf for these indications. The HMPC also considered published clinical studies, including a small study that examined the effects of melissa leaf preparations on symptoms of mild to moderate anxiety and sleep disturbance. Although a possible improvement in symptoms was observed, shortcomings in the design of the study prevented any firm conclusions being drawn. Therefore, the HMPC conclusions on the use of melissa leaf medicines are based on their long-standing use.

For detailed information on the studies assessed by the HMPC, see the HMPC assessment report.