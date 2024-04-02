Submit Release
Orphan designation: Cyclopropane-1,1-dicarboxylic acid [4-(6,7-dimethoxy-quinolin-4-yloxy)-phenyl]-amide (4-fluoro-phenyl)-amide, (L)-malate salt (cabozantinib) Treatment of medullary thyroid carcinoma, 06/02/2009 Positive

The effects of cyclopropane-1,1-dicarboxylic acid [4-(6,7-dimethoxy-quinolin-4-yloxy)-phenyl]-amide (4-fluoro-phenyl)-amide, (L)-malate salt have been evaluated in experimental models.

At the time of submission of the application for orphan designation, clinical trials in patients with medullary thyroid carcinoma were ongoing.

At the time of submission, the medicinal product was not authorised anywhere in the world for medullary thyroid carcinoma or designated as orphan medicinal product elsewhere for this condition.

In accordance with Regulation (EC) No 141/2000 of 16 December 1999, the COMP adopted a positive opinion on 10 December 2008 recommending the granting of this designation.

Update: Cyclopropane-1,1-dicarboxylic acid [4-(6,7-dimethoxy-quinolin-4-yloxy)-phenyl]-amide (4-fluoro-phenyl)-amide, (L)-malate salt (Cometriq) has been authorised in the EU since 21 March 2014 for treatment of adult patients with progressive, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma.

More information on Cometriq can be found in the European public assessment report (EPAR).

