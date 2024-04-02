Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Sutent, sunitinib, Date of authorisation: 19/07/2006, Revision: 40, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Sutent (seen in more than 1 in 10 patients) include fatigue (tiredness), gastrointestinal disorders (such as diarrhoea, feeling sick, inflammation of the lining of the mouth, indigestion and vomiting), respiratory (such as shortness of breath and cough) and skin disorders (such as skin discoloration, dryness of the skin and rash), hair color changes, dysgeusia (taste disturbances), epistaxis (nosebleeds), loss of appetite, hypertension (high blood pressure), palmar-plantar erythrodysaesthesia syndrome (rash and numbness on the palms and soles), hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), insomnia (difficulty falling and staying asleep), dizziness, headache, arthralgia (joint pain), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell), thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), and leucopenia (low white blood cell counts).

The most serious side effects reported with Sutent include heart and kidney failure, pulmonary embolism (clot in a blood vessel supplying the lungs), gastrointestinal perforation (holes in the wall of the gut), and internal haemorrhages (bleeding).

For the full list of all side effects and restrictions with Sutent, see the package leaflet.