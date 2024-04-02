Government Grants Licences for Prospecting and Research of Metallic Minerals in Lautém

Tue. 02 of April of 2024, 12:09h

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, accompanied by the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, on Tuesday, granted exploration and research licenses for metallic minerals to Estrella Resources and Peak Everest Mining, Lda, to conduct research in Lautem.

At the event held in Lautem, Mr. President of the Lautem Municipal Authority, Mélio de Jesus, expressed confidence that the authorized companies would carry out their activities successfully, involving the community and utilizing local content in the industry.

The President of the National Minerals Authority (ANM), I.P., Rafael Danilson Magno, considered it a historic moment and stated that the authorized companies would conduct research and exploration for four years, performing geological, geophysical, and laboratory analyses.

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, thanked ANM, I.P. for implementing activities that were initiated in the previous government and noted that many companies are interested in investing in Timor-Leste. His Excellency urged all entities in Lautem to contribute to the success of metallic exploration and research activities, through monitoring and cultural activities to facilitate research efforts.

For the Prime Minister, Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, this launch represents the beginning of a new struggle for the people's betterment and metallic mineral investment, as research and exploration can identify mineral resources that can help the national economy.

According to His Excellency the Head of Government, limestone with high potential can be directed towards cement manufacturing, reducing dependency on imported cement. Therefore, he believes that once the research is completed, the government will issue licenses for exploitation.

The identification process for mineral resources began in 2018, following the mining code law, allowing the launch of the metallic minerals competition in 2023, and ultimately Estrella Resources and Peak Everest Mining, Lda were selected in this process.

Estrella Resources is responsible for three concession areas belonging to the villages of Serelau, Baduru, Maina I, Maina II, and Daudere, to conduct research on manganese, copper, silver, and gold, while the Timorese company Peak Everest Mining will conduct research on manganese in the villages of Eukissi, Daudere, Afabubu, and Wairoke.