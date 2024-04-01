FHP Makes Easter Sunday Felony Arrest of Serial Reckless Driver; Drugs, Firearm and Cash Recovered

April 1, 2024

~Suspect was involved in multiple hit and run crashes as he fled from enforcement before forcing his way into a vehicle occupied by children~

FORT MYERS, Fla.- Yesterday, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers received information that a vehicle involved in a previous ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) bulletin was in the area. The vehicle, a black BMW X6 with California plates, is known to law enforcement in the area for reckless driving and fleeing to elude officers or Troopers when they attempt to pull it over.

After hearing the vehicle was in the area, FHP quickly spotted it. As the Trooper initiated a traffic stop using lights and sirens, the vehicle fled. As the BMW fled the Trooper, it continued overtaking and illegally passing other vehicles aggressively and recklessly before failing to stop at an intersection and making a turn. A pursuit was initiated; however, the initial Trooper had lost sight of the suspect.

Minutes later, another Trooper observed the BMW strike another vehicle and continue to flee while losing a tire. The BMW finally pulled into a 7/11, where it struck a white Ford F250. Witnesses told the Trooper that the driver had fled the scene as he arrived. As other Troopers arrived, it was discovered that the BMW had hit a second vehicle while fleeing FHP.

As the Troopers began to search for the suspect, they were approached by a witness who told them that an unknown subject was inside his pickup truck, where his two young cousins were sitting.

After a brief investigation, Troopers learned that the suspect driver of the BMW had forced his way into the occupied pickup truck without consent from the owner.

The suspect, identified as BiJuan Wayne Edwards, 24, of Cape Coral, was placed under arrest by FHP. Witnesses advised Troopers that after striking the white Ford, the driver (Edwards) exited the BMW through the passenger side door, entered the occupied pickup, and began to throw money at the occupants, telling them not to say anything.

During the inventory of the BMW, a large amount of cash, totaling over $10,000, was found on the floorboard.

Additionally, a large white garbage bag full of Marijuana weighing over four pounds, a clear vacuum-sealed bag of 100 Oxycodone pills, and a Glock firearm.

Edwards was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared before being transported to Lee County Jail, where he was booked without incident.

BiJuan Wayne Edwards was charged with the following:

