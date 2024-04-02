DC Matanga tours Makira-Ulawa Province

As part of Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Executive support to the provincial policing in preparations for the upcoming joint elections, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Operations Ms. Juanita Matanga paid a courtesy visit to several offices before commenced her community engagements program in Makira –Ulawa province.

DC Matanga met with the Provincial Government, the Hanuato’o Diocesan Bishop, the Kirakira Correctional Centre and the Principal Magistrate as part of encouraging collaborations and support between police in their respective establishments.

The meetings were fruitful as there was understanding already reached between these establishments and the police in preparation for the upcoming joint elections.

DC Matanga says, “I am pleased to have heard during our short and brief visit that these establishments have good relationships with the police. It is assuring to hear from the leaders that they themselves are looking forward to working with the police and other stakeholders to ensure that law and order is maintained. And they are performing their duties despite the many challenges ahead.”

On the same day, Ms. Matanga conducted an awareness talk at Kirakira market space regarding police duties and other information related to electoral offences.

Ms. Matanga has also reminded the public the importance of exercising their democratic rights during these joint elections at the same time to show respect to other voters who want to choose who they want to cast their vote for.

“To ensure that law and order is maintained, it is the responsibility of voters and everyone who is involved in the election process to show respect to one another and their fellow wantok when exercising their democratic rights,” says DC Matanga.

End//

Group photo with Bishop Abui Arthur after the courtesy visit

DC Matanga signs in for a brief visit a Kirakira correctional centre

DC Matanga, PPC Peter Sitai and caretaker premier Hon Julian Makaá and his team