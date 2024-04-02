Clean Air in Pharmacies Web Resource from Camfil Air Filtration Professionals

In a new resource, Camfil air quality professionals explain the importance of adequate air filtration in pharmacies.

Riverdale, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 10,000 prescription medications, in addition to compound medications and biological products, are available in the United States. Many prescription medications are harmful when inhaled, which can have significant adverse impacts on the short- and long-term health of the pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and other staff that handle and dispense them.

In a new resource by global air filter engineering company and manufacturer Camfil, air quality professionals with decades of combined experience improving air quality in medical and pharmaceutical settings explain the importance of adequate air filtration in pharmacies.

“Medication can become unsafe or ineffective when contaminated with airborne pollutants. This is especially true of sterile medication, which must not be exposed to contaminants in order to minimize the risk of infection,” says John Tomanovich, Life Sciences Segment Manager for Camfil, USA, “High temperatures and humidity levels can cause medication to degrade over time. Poor air quality exacerbates this degradation, making medication less effective or potentially unsafe while reducing its shelf life.”

The resource covers the following topics:

How poor air quality in pharmacies can harm pharmacy staff

How poor air quality in pharmacies can reduce the effectiveness of medications

Federal standards for pharmacy air quality

State regulations for pharmacy air quality

Professional guidelines for pharmacy air quality

Airborne contaminants that affect pharmacy air quality

Best air filters for improving indoor air quality in pharmacies

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

