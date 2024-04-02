Klik Empowers Creative Expression and Economic Opportunity

The Blinc Group Supports Groundbreaking Fusion of Music, NFTs, and Cannabis

New York, NY, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blinc Group , a pioneer in the advancement of the cannabis vaping industry, is proud to announce its support for Klik ’s upcoming " The Rugged Child " event, a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan member Shyheim's debut album. This landmark event is set to take place on April 4th, 2024, at THC NYC , located in the heart of SoHo, New York. THC NYC, known for its immersive exhibitions that delve into the multifaceted world of cannabis, will provide a unique backdrop for this event, which coincides with the NFT NYC Conference .

Klik, a leading platform in digital authenticity and creator empowerment, is at the forefront of this event, showcasing the transformative power of blockchain technology in the arts and entertainment sectors.

David Zelinger, Co-Founder of Klik, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are at the cusp of a new era in content creation and distribution. Through events like 'The Rugged Child,' Klik is demonstrating the immense potential of NFTs to revolutionize how creators interact with their audience and monetize their work."

The event is a testament to the economic opportunities presented by blockchain-based engagements, offering a new paradigm of value creation and distribution. By integrating NFTs and exclusive content accessible only to token holders, attendees can engage with the content on a more personal level, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for the creators' work.

Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, Co-Founder and CXSO of The Blinc Group, highlighted the significance of this event within the New York cannabis scene, "As advocates for innovation and safety in the cannabis industry, The Blinc Group is thrilled to support an event that not only celebrates cultural milestones but also underscores the evolving landscape of cannabis-related economic opportunities. 'The Rugged Child' event is a perfect example of how technology and creativity converge to create new avenues for expression and entrepreneurship."

This collaboration between The Blinc Group and Klik underscores the shared vision of leveraging technology to enhance creative expression and economic opportunity within the cannabis community and beyond. The "The Rugged Child" event promises to be a pivotal moment in the intersection of music, art, and technology, setting a new standard for how creators and fans can interact in meaningful and economically sustainable ways.

For more information about the event and to attend, please visit here .

About Klik

Klik is a groundbreaking platform at the forefront of digital authenticity and creator empowerment, headquartered in New York, USA. It offers innovative solutions across industries like fashion and art, providing tools for creators to authenticate their works and engage directly with their audience. Klik leverages unique digital certificates and smart contracts to ensure product authenticity, combat counterfeiting, and streamline transactions, thereby fostering ethical consumerism and enhancing the creator-audience connection. With its strong commitment to data privacy and transparency, Klik stands as a secure and trustworthy alternative in the digital landscape, particularly amidst growing concerns over foreign governmental influences on digital platforms. For more information, please visit https://klik.cool/

About The Blinc Group

As a trailblazer headquartered in New York City, The Blinc Group melds cutting-edge cannabis vaping hardware and dedicated service solutions to cater to our diverse clientele. Beyond offering an extensive collection of cartridges, batteries, ready-to-use vaporizers, and custom device development, we amplify the backbone of our service orientation with unique features. 'Scale Now Pay Later' , Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), and rheology expertise underscore our commitment to fostering our clients' growth. Through our 'Powered by Blinc' process, we assure end-to-end supply chain control, empowering our clients to deliver innovative, safe, and quality-controlled products to global cannabis enthusiasts. The Blinc Group also offers comprehensive support services that encompass flexible payment terms, R&D, production, testing, SOPs, training, and strategizing go-to-market and brand communication approaches. Learn more about the value we bring at http://www.theblincgroup.com

Attachment

Arnaud Dumas de Rauly The Blinc Group (646) 586-2067 arnaud@theblincgroup.com David Zelinger Klik (516) 841-5981 david@canismajorpartners.com