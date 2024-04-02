Plastic Cutlery Market Demand Embellished from Fast Food Service Industry: Expected to Reach at a US$ 1.9 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 2.80% | Future Market Insights Inc.

The plastic cutlery industry in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 1.3% through 2034. Development of quick service restaurants such as Applebee's, Chili's, Outback Steakhouse, and TGI Fridays is impacting sales of plastic cutlery in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic cutlery market is expected to develop a CAGR of 2.80% from 2024 to 2034, according to Future Market Insights. The market is projected to increase from US$ 1.5 billion in 2024 to US$ 1.9 billion by 2034, owing to the emergent competition and the introduction of new players offering affordable options to meet consumer demand. The demand for plastic cutlery is rising due to its cost-effectiveness, durability, and convenience, making it a popular choice in restaurants, catering, and fast-food businesses.



Single-use plastic cutlery, in particular, is gaining popularity due to its flexibility, eco-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. Manufacturers offer a wide range of disposable options, including forks, spoons, and knives. The demand for plastic cutlery has grown because it is lightweight, sanitary, and has attractive features, particularly for outdoor events such as weddings, parties, and meetings. Additionally, the rise in camping and picnics has increased demand for disposable and durable plastic cutlery, opening up a new consumer base for plastic cutlery in the outdoor camping landscape.

Food service deployment is also driving the sales of plastic cutlery, thanks to the growth of international quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which reduce labor costs and increase demand, reflecting the changing consumer behavior in the food and beverage industry. The plastic cutlery market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for cost-effective, durable, and convenient options.

“Despite the efforts made by various governments to ban plastic, it's interesting to note that the plastic cutlery market is growing at a consistent rate. As the market players continue to develop their offerings, there is a growing need for innovative solutions that use biodegradable materials. This trend is anticipated to compel the demand for eco-friendly alternatives, which would be a step towards a more sustainable future.” says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Plastic Cutlery Market Report:

The plastic cutlery industry in the United States is projected to experience a CAGR of 1.3% through 2034.

The Spain plastic cutlery market is expected to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.8% by 2034.

Thailand’s plastic cutlery industry is anticipated to see a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

India’s plastic cutlery sector is expected to showcase a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034.

China's plastic cutlery market is expected to display a CAGR of 4.5% by 2034.



Competitive Landscape of the Plastic Cutlery Market

The global plastic cutlery market is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market dominance. The market players are expected to adopt strategies such as strategic partnerships, mergers, research and development, and product launches to stay ahead.

They aim to grow their customer base and revenue through sustainable strategies, focusing on innovation and product development to differentiate their products from competitors. The plastic cutlery market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, with players using various strategies to capitalize on this growth and enhance their market presence.

Key Companies in the Plastic Cutlery Market:

Solia

Dart Container Corporation,

Eco-Products, Inc.

Fuling Global Inc.

Biopac India Corporation Ltd.

DOpla Srl

TrueChoicePack Corporation

Lollicup USA Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Genpak LLC

Recent Developments in the Plastic Cutlery Market:

The NRL-Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Materials Translational Facility on Bioplastics was created by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) in June 2023 to create environmentally friendly sustainable plastics to solve environmental issues.



Key Segments

By Product Type:

Spoon

Fork

Knife

Straw

Others



By Sales Channel:

Retailers

Manufacturers

Distributors

E-retail

By End User:

Household

Food service

Institutional food service



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



