Sift Surges to #1 Position in Spring 2024 G2 Reports in Fraud Detection and Risk-Based Authentication Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses, today announced that it achieved the number one position in two of three fraud-related categories in G2’s Spring 2024 Grid® Reports. In the report, Sift holds the top score in Fraud Detection and Risk-Based Authentication and is also a Leader in E-Commerce Fraud Detection.



G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace and Sift’s recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the category-related questions featured in the G2 customer review submission. This is Sift’s 12th consecutive quarter for being named G2 Leader in Fraud Detection, 17th consecutive quarter for E-Commerce, and 6th consecutive quarter for Risk-Based Authentication. Sift is the only company to be named a Leader in all three fraud prevention categories. In the new Spring update, Sift also ranked number one in 18 reports, earning 21 leader badges.

“Sift’s outsized performance in the G2 quarterly reports reinforces the value of our AI-powered fraud platform and our commitment to customer success,” said Armen Najarian, Sift’s Chief Marketing Officer. “While adversaries exploit AI to cause harm to consumers and businesses, Sift empowers customers to ‘fight fire with fire’ to stop fraud and grow fearlessly.”

Highlights of recent Sift user reviews on G2 include:

“Sift’s comprehensive approach to fraud detection” “Sift addresses the multifaceted challenges businesses face in combating fraud. Firstly, it effectively identifies fraudulent activities across various channels, including online transactions, account creation, and user interactions. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and a vast dataset, Sift can detect both known and emerging fraud patterns in real-time, reducing false positives and minimizing the impact of fraudulent transactions.”

"Excellent tool to prevent fraud from happening." “Been using it for one year and it really helps not only to prevent but to create strategies to tackle fraud. It's easy to work with, the interface is great and its features have helped me and my company to combat fraud. Its simplicity and the large number of features available are very useful. I have things yet to discover about Sift that I'll be learning and really enjoy learning. The more you work with Sift the more you discover very useful features.”

"Sift has added fantastic value to our fraud mitigation" “Fantastic account managers and people”

-A highly adaptive platform that enables you to pivot quickly when new fraud trends emerge

-A business that is open to feedback and feature requests that enhance your fraud mitigation activities.

Sift is enabling us to facilitate a risk-based MFA solution that has drastically reduced the number of account takeovers and ultimately allows us to protect our customers more effectively. Over the last few years we've continued to build the risk profiling within the Sift platform to the point whereby Sift is one of the primary tools capturing fraud on our platform today.”



"The Life Changing Help of Sift" “Sift is a very big help for me when it comes to my investigations because it lets me see various accounts that are linked with specific information like devices, IP addresses, phone numbers, sender browser cookies, billing addresses, as well as the account activity itself. Overall, using Sift benefits me by making my investigations faster and more effective.”



"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

About Sift

Sift is the AI-powered fraud platform securing digital trust for leading global businesses. Our deep investments in machine learning and user identity, a data network scoring 1 trillion events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer success empower more than 700 customers to grow fearlessly. Brands including DoorDash, Yelp, and Poshmark rely on Sift to unlock growth and deliver seamless consumer experiences. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

