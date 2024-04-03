AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at FOSSASIA Summit in Vietnam
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is slated to speak at this year’s FOSSASIA Summit.
Scheduled to talk at 11 a.m. on April 9 at the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology in Hanoi, Vietnam, Vasquez will present her session titled, “Marketing: Your Dirty Word for the Success of Your Project.” Detailed session information is available at https://eventyay.com/e/55d2a466/session/8904.
With over a decade of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the FOSSASIA Summit has become a platform for developers, enthusiasts and industry leaders. Blending in-person and online experiences, FOSSASIA unites business and tech communities around the world to learn the latest developments surrounding open source. AlmaLinux representatives will be available in the events expo to discuss the foundation’s latest updates.
“I am delighted to welcome AlmaLinux once again to the FOSSASIA Summit,” said Hong Phuc Dang, Founder of the annual FOSSASIA Summit. “Their commitment to advancing technology through open collaboration exemplifies the spirit of FOSSASIA. We look forward to their valuable contributions and insights at the upcoming summit, enriching our community with their expertise and experience.”
FOSSASIA is an organization developing open source software applications and open hardware together with a global community from its base in Asia. Its goal is to provide access to open technologies, science applications and knowledge that improve people's lives. FOSSASIA was established in 2009 by Hong Phuc Dang and Mario Behling. Visit www.fossasia.org.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
