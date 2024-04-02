Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Luna Innovations Incorporated (“Luna Innovations” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LUNA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Luna Innovations’ financial statements from August 10, 2023 to the present included false figures as a result of improper revenue recognition; (2) as a result, Luna Innovations would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from August 10, 2023 to November 14, 2023; and (3) Luna Innovations lacked adequate internal controls.



If you bought Luna Innovations shares between August 11, 2023 and March 24, 2024 and suffered a significant loss on that investment

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 31, 2024.

