WAYNE-SANDERSON FARMS’ NEW KOSMIC KRUNCH PRODUCT LINE DELIVERS OUT OF THIS WORLD CRISPY CHICKEN

The company’s new breading system maintains chicken texture for take-out and delivery orders

OAKWOOD, GA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne-Sanderson Farms is unveiling the ultimate crisp with the launch of “Kosmic Krunch,” a new product line that utilizes a proprietary breading system for chicken chunks, tenders and strips to retain a crunchy texture for an extended amount of time. With nearly 70 percent of consumers ordering food online, and more than 50 percent of restaurants and food establishments offering delivery, Kosmic Krunch was developed as a solution to breaded chicken losing its signature crunch during transit.

As the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, the product development and marketing teams at Wayne-Sanderson Farms spent the last year working with its customers to develop this innovative breading system at the company’s state-of-the-art Customer Innovation Center and test kitchen in Decatur, Alabama.

“With so many consumers turning to online and take-out, this is a huge development for our restaurant and food service operator customers,” said Keri Hart, Wayne-Sanderson Farms Marketing Brand Manager. “Keeping breading crisp and ready to serve is always a concern, particularly for take-out and delivery, and Kosmic Krunch provides both a solution and opportunity to expand menu options to deliver an unmatched experience for consumers.”

From traditional frying to impingement cooking, and even pizza ovens, Kosmic Krunch products are designed to cover the spectrum of preparation methods. With texture, sizing, finish, and flavor consistently maintained across both whole muscle and formed products, the new line expands menu options for operators who can serve popular chicken entrées with confidence in the crunch, even when dipped or drenched with custom sauces. Kosmic Krunch also provides a solution for other applications, including catering, events or buffets, concessions, deli, or convenience stores.

“We are not just producing chicken, we are helping our customers deliver the highest-quality product,” said Wayne-Sanderson Farms Corporate Chef Beau Batchelor. “Kosmic Krunch’s proprietary breading system ensures the quality and consistency of breaded chicken products, and provides our restaurant and food service operators with confidence in the integrity of their dishes—no matter where they are being consumed.”

Both par-fried and fully-cooked Kosmic Krunch options in whole muscle and formed chicken product are available now, and the company is offering discounts, rebates, marketing support and special sales incentives to promote this new line.

For more information about Kosmic Krunch, please contact Wayne-Sanderson Farms at 800-392-0844.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation’s third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF’S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information, visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com

###

Attachment

Hilary Burroughs Wayne-Sanderson Farms 601-426-1312 Hilary.Burroughs@WayneSanderson.com Macey Kessler Wayne-Sanderson Farms 770-297-3461 Macey.Kessler@WayneSanderson.com Frank Singleton Frank Singleton Communications 678-316-4237 fes01@att.net