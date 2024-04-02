Pressure BioSciences’ Uncle Bud’s Subsidiary Reports Significant Demand for New UltraShear CBD Body Revive Spray – First Product in New “Premium Collection”

PBIO Receives Critical Processor License for Industrial Hemp in MA.

New License and Relocation to Enhanced Manufacturing Facility Allows Company to Supplement

Production with West Coast Partner to Manage Anticipated Onset of Purchase Order Increases.

CANTON, Mass., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly-enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health & wellness, food & beverage, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and other industries, today announced that its wholly-owned Uncle Bud’s Health & Wellness consumer packaged goods subsidiary (“Uncle Bud’s”) has experienced significant sales activity in its revolutionary nanoemulsified CBD product offered in the initial launch of its highly touted “Premium Collection” of UltraShear™ processed nanoemulsion products. Click here for more info on Uncle Bud's Premium Collection.

In an exciting move for natural wellness enthusiasts, Uncle Bud’s recently launched its UltraShear-processed “Premium Collection” of state-of-the-art nanoemulsified products, representing the pinnacle of innovation, quality, and commitment to clean and all-natural wellness solutions. The Premium Collection was an immediate success, highlighted by the unprecedented response to its initial product in the Collection - the CBD Body Revive Spray with 1200mg of Nano-CBD.

PBIO’s multi-patented Ultra Shear Technology™ (UltraShear™ or UST™) platform allows oil-soluble active molecules (e.g., vitamin D3, retinol, CBD) to be prepared into high quality nanoemulsions that ensure rapid absorption and unparalleled bioavailability of the oil-based active ingredients into the water-based biochemistry of humans, animals, and plants. A recently published scientific study in a peer-reviewed journal by world-renowned researchers confirmed PBIO’s UltraShear nanoemulsion platform vastly outperformed other delivery systems with unmatched speed, efficiency, and bioavailability. UltraShear Bioavailability Study 2023.

“Uncle Bud’s newly launched Nano-CBD Body Revive Spray, an innovative, all plant-based, organic, highly bioavailable flagship product processed using PBIO’s UltraShear platform, captured an impressive 30% conversion of Uncle Bud’s total CBD Revive Spray product revenue in March alone,” commented John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “The surge in demand for this revolutionary new product prompted an urgent restocking of this initial product in Uncle Bud’s Premium Collection, in order to meet the enthusiastic consumer response to date!”

In a separate, critically important accomplishment, PBIO announced it had received its Massachusetts processing license for industrial hemp (No. 25240244P). The license was granted by the MA Department of Agricultural Resources (“MDAR”), the hemp processing licensing entity under federal and state law in the Commonwealth of MA. This achievement enables PBIO to develop, manufacture, market, and sell UST-processed products into the rapidly expanding CBD marketplace.

Ken Micciche, PBIO’s Director of Business Development, added: “With our relocation into a larger and significantly enhanced manufacturing facility, with our new MDAR processor license, and with an accelerated focus on the generation of major revenue from sales of our unique nanoemulsified products, we are now prepared for the expected onset of orders for existing (e.g., CBD, Astaxanthin) and new (e.g., Acai, Retinol) UltraShear-processed nanoemulsified products.”

About Uncle Bud’s Health and Wellness

Launched in 2018 with a trailblazing hemp-based Pain Relief product, Uncle Bud’s has rapidly captured an innovative leadership role in the Hemp Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), and the broader Health & Wellness industry. The Uncle Bud’s brand is revered for its unwavering commitment to domestic manufacturing excellence, setting benchmarks for its organic, preservative-free, non-GMO standards and its ethical cruelty-free practices. Uncle Bud’s is dedicated to the highest-quality formulations and to continuous improvement, guided by the latest scientific research and development innovations – including the revolutionary performance breakthroughs delivered by PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ processing platform. Uncle Bud’s diverse product portfolio addresses an ever-broadening spectrum of consumer needs, encompassing pain relief, sophisticated skincare solutions, personal wellness and athletic recovery products, and specialized pet care items. Learn More: www.unclebudshemp.com * Follow Us On Social Media: @UncleBuds_Hemp.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented, scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil-based active components in water. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our patented original enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFold™ technology platform positions us to provide valuable contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to the bio-pharmaceuticals industry. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

For more information about PBIO, Uncle Bud’s, and this press release, please click on the following website links:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com www.unclebudshemp.com

CBD Body Revive Spray

All Natural, Fast Acting, Plant Based, Preservative Free, Best-in-Class,

UltraShear-processed Nano CBD



…the first in a series of groundbreaking premium nanoemulsified products designed to meet the needs of consumers looking for the highest quality and performance in natural and effective wellness solutions.

Click here for more info on Uncle Bud's Premium Collection.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a5bec8b-25e8-44cb-83de-1368fd142375