Jay Singh takes on the role of Chief Customer Officer at LambdaTest

LambdaTest announces the appointment of co-founder Jay Singh as Chief Customer Officer to lead the company's enhanced focus on customer satisfaction and feedback integration into their product development.

San Francisco, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announced Jay Singh as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). This strategic move underscores LambdaTest's commitment to elevating its customer experience to new heights, further cementing its place as an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

This expansion initiative signifies LambdaTest's proactive stance in addressing the evolving needs of a diverse clientele, reaffirming its position as an industry leader in customer satisfaction and setting the stage for substantial international growth. In his new role, Jay Singh, Co-founder and CCO of LambdaTest, will lead the company's efforts to integrate customer feedback more directly into its service and product roadmap, ensuring that customer satisfaction remains at the core of all business operations.

Asad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter, stating, "Driven by our passion for unparalleled customer obsession, we've decided to establish a dedicated function solely focused on this mission. It brings me immense pleasure to announce that Jay Singh, my co-founder and a true ally in our quest for excellence, will spearhead this vital function. With Jay's leadership, we're set to redefine what customer delight means in our industry."



In response to his appointment, Jay Singh commented, "Our journey has always been guided by our customers, shaping our path to where we stand today. Thrilled and deeply honored to continue championing customer delight – it's the heartbeat of our success."



This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone for LambdaTest as it aims to further integrate customer feedback into its products and services, ensuring that the company continues to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its customers.



About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.



For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com



LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com