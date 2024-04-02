Anatomic Pathology Market Size is projected to reach USD 45.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.88%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global anatomic pathology market was valued at USD 19.39 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 45.27 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period (2023–2031).”

New York, United States, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anatomic pathology is a broad field that includes subdomains such as cytopathology, gastrointestinal pathology, gynecological pathology, musculoskeletal pathology, renal pathology, dermatopathology and immunohistochemistry, in-situ hybridization, molecular pathology, electron microscopy, and flow cytometry. Anatomic pathological procedures investigate the impact of anomalies in the structure of body organs, which can aid in the prognosis of tumors and the management of illness therapy. In addition to autoimmunity and liver and kidney illnesses, anatomic pathology techniques are useful for analyzing various conditions.

Implementation of Biomarker-Based Disease Assessments Drives the Global Market

Biomarkers of clinical utility are utilized to produce diagnostic tests and therapeutic medications. During diagnostic operations, pathological laboratories can rely on these biomarkers to diagnose and track infections and illness progression. As a result, biomarkers are gaining popularity as diagnostic and prognostic indicators. They are utilized to obtain vital information concerning the etiology of the disease. Consequently, pathologists can use biomarkers in their anatomical work to generate foundational data that will guide their treatment plans. Precision medicine is improved by using predictive biomarkers and biomarkers' role in pathogenic behaviors. This is made feasible by the advent of whole-genome sequencing, which complements extremely precise diagnosis and treatment. Hence, rapid breakthroughs in anatomic pathology, the development of future biomarker assays, and market validation are required to ensure correct diagnosis and drive market expansion.

Substantial Number of Supporting Programs and Training Modules by the Government Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Universities, public bodies, and private academic institutions coordinate or deliver several pathology training programs. For example, the fellowship examination at the Royal College of Pathologists (FRCPath) catalyzed the UK pathology training assessment. The FRCPath test analyzes a candidate's training program, professional development, clinical experience, and potential for admission into independent practice. This examination also contributes to the Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT) award, which signifies the conclusion of a defined specialist or specialty training program and demonstrates eligibility to operate as a National Health Service (NHS) consultant. In addition, several initiatives implemented by government agencies and institutions in the form of conferences also contribute to market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global anatomic pathology market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. This region's market expansion can be ascribed to the presence of supportive public bodies focusing on pathology services. In addition, the increasing implementation of digital pathology services with advanced imaging tools, the expanding activities of various organizations, the rising awareness of the importance of regular health screening, and the favorable reimbursement policies of the government are all factors driving the North American market. In addition, regional approvals and product commercialization have contributed to market expansion. The rise in regulatory approvals is anticipated to increase revenue creation. Further, operating service providers are implementing numerous strategic measures to expand their market position. Due to the existence of well-established firms such as Cardinal Health, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and others, the North American anatomic pathology industry is extremely competitive.

Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% over the forecast period. Initiated by private entities, meetings, and partnerships improve pathological awareness in the European region, fostering market expansion. Many national pathology associations govern Anatomic pathology in Europe, with the European Society of Pathology (ESP) being an essential worldwide body. The ESP encourages new pathologists and promotes anatomic pathology practices by organizing numerous seminars and meetings with collaborations and partnerships, which is critical in expanding the area market. In addition, the European market is anticipated to expand due to the increase in the elderly population and the expansion of healthcare access. Unilabs, a Swiss business, and Ibex Medical Analytics announced the launch of a new AI-powered digital pathology platform in 16 European nations in August 2021. These measures are anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Key Highlights

Based on product and service, the global anatomic pathology market is divided into instruments, consumables, and services. The consumables segment is responsible for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% over the forecast period.



Based on application, the global anatomic pathology market is segmented into disease diagnosis, drug discovery and development, and others. The disease diagnosis segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global anatomic pathology market is bifurcated into hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global anatomic pathology market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global anatomic pathology market players are Cardinal Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., BioGenex, Sakura Finetek USA, Inc., and Bio SB.

Market News

In October 2022, Sakura Finetek and Evident Scientific joined forces to offer a complete workflow solution for anatomic pathology slide preparation and high-resolution digital scanning in the Americas.

In February 2023, Avantik announced it teamed with significant healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners to grow its anatomic pathology and histology laboratory support products and services.

Global Anatomic Pathology Market: Segmentation

By Product and Service

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Applications

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

