Premium Chocolate Market Size is projected to reach USD 67.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.35%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global premium chocolate industry was valued at USD 30.40 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 67.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period (2023-2031).”

New York, United States, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium chocolates are made with premium ingredients of the highest caliber and are expertly crafted. They stand out from their usual equivalents thanks to their high cost, elegant packaging, and rich flavor and texture. Key players made significant investments in the market to expand their manufacturing capabilities and geographic reach to increase the demand for premium chocolate globally. As a result of changing consumer preferences, firms are also actively investing in developing unique products with enhanced features to obtain an advantage in the market. Consumers in historically milk chocolate-producing countries like Switzerland are converting to expensive, rich dark chocolate products made with premium cocoa as more people become chocolate connoisseurs.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/premium-chocolate-market/request-sample

Increasing Popularity of Limited-Edition and Ultra-Premium Chocolates Drives the Global Market

Nowadays, the world of high-end chocolate is open to innovation. Luxury chocolate has a competitive advantage because of various noteworthy advancements like transparent sourcing, unusual ingredients, and chocolate that suits lifestyle needs. The growth of the premium chocolate category is fueled by an increase in the number of businesses producing unique premium chocolate products and a rise in consumer interest in trying out new items. Highly premium chocolate, offered and purchased more frequently internationally, is in more demand at retail establishments. Companies are starting this endeavor by joining forces with a select group of airport retailers, where buyers already expect to find and learn about super lux goods.

Increasing Demand in Developed and Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for fine flavor cocoa has significantly increased in Europe and North America. For regular premium chocolates, ordinary and low-fine beans are typically utilized, notably in nations like the United Kingdom, Brazil, the United States, China, India, the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland. Gourmet chocolate, however, uses premium and ultra-premium beans. The driving elements behind this expansion are the demand for more upscale goods and the health trend. The premium cocoa market, which sells single-origin and sustainability-certified products, hastens the industry's growth under review.

In response to the escalating demand, producers are introducing their single-origin and luxury chocolate lines. Furthermore, they support local economies. Thanks to these strategies, brands are expanding with more significant profit margins and a more positive self-image. For instance, Nestle upgraded its chocolate molding and packaging equipment in Ecuador. This made it simpler for the company to produce value-added chocolates for domestic and international markets using the single-origin extraordinary variety of "Arriba cocoa" beans.

Competitive Players

The global premium chocolate market's major key players are Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprüngli AG, Ferrero SpA, The Hershey Company, Mondelez International Inc., Yildiz Holding, Nestle SA, Mars Inc., Cemoi Chocolatier S.A., Lake Champlain Chocolates, and Pierre Marcolini Group.

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to boost at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period. As their awareness of their health grows, Spanish consumers are choosing premium foods branded as organic, natural, cacao-rich, and single-origin. New product development and manufacturer innovation play a significant role in the performance of the country's premium chocolate sector. Chocolate Valor in Spain provides a highly skilled assortment of chocolates, including All Natural Bars with Mediterranean Salt, to improve the flavor of dark chocolate. None of the chocolate bar assortments made by the company contain additional sugar because stevia is a natural sweetener utilized to manufacture high-quality chocolates.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period. Consumers regard chocolate throughout China as an exotic delicacy that may be given as a lavish gift for the Lunar New Year or lavishly consumed. In recent years, young Chinese consumers have begun to include chocolates in their gift packages more regularly. The Belgian premium chocolate manufacturer Godiva built its retail sites to resemble an extravagant jeweler's shop, which is another reason why the premium chocolate market in China is projected to grow. The packaging for Godiva's chocolate was created in collaboration with designers. For boxes, the cost might be as low as 150 yuan and as high as 1800 yuan. With Chinese Valentine's Day, Godiva promotes its "Summer of Love" collection.

Key Highlights

Based on product type, the global premium chocolate market is bifurcated into dark, white, and milk premium chocolate. The white and milk premium chocolate segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to go up at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channels, the global premium chocolate market is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is the major contributor and is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period.

Europe is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to boost at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.

Market News



In January 2023, ETHEL M® Chocolates released new handcrafted gourmet chocolates for valentine's day.

In January 2023, GODIVA unveiled the 2023 Valentine's Day Collection and partnered with Le Vian® to offer shoppers the chance to win Chocolate Diamonds®.

Global Premium Chocolate Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Dark Premium Chocolate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/premium-chocolate-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter