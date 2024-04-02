Continuous Integration Tools Market Size is projected to reach USD 4,377.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.22%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global continuous integration tools market was valued at USD 970.52 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4,377.77 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.22% during the forecast period (2023-2031).”

New York, United States, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses use continuous integration solutions focused on developing digital systems to support modern code development and update software development environments. Tools for continuous integration enable rapid software updates while preserving the stability and security of the system. With the "continuous integration" method of software development, developers regularly integrate their code into a single repository where automated builds and tests are run. The main goal of continuous integration (CI) is quick error detection and rectification. Automation in software development is driving the market for continuous integration (CI) technology.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/continuous-integration-tools-market/request-sample

Increasing Adoption of Software-based Business Processes Drives the Global Market

More businesses and sectors, such as those in the media and entertainment, healthcare, and business and financial services, are now powered by software and provide services online. Now, digital twins are also being created for the manufacturing industry. It is anticipated that demand for these tools will expand throughout the projection period because one of the primary goals of CI tools is to improve software quality, accelerate the process of validating and releasing new software updates, and detect and fix software faults more quickly.

Due to the current economy's intense competition, IT teams must work more closely with business divisions and continuously update their technological skills. Most everyday objects are evolving into computer systems in the current market environment of software-controlled, networked, and miniature hardware (IoT). To stay up with the rapid digitization, newer strategies are required that recognize digital competencies as an essential component of all organizational units. This strategic route is supported due to the extensive use of software development environments.

Demand for Reduced Complexities in Software Development and Cost Optimization Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to an increase in module size, procedure size, and branching complexity, software maintenance costs are increasing along with program complexity. Furthermore, it has been calculated that a sizable amount of the software development costs goes toward sustaining the final product once it has been given to the customer. With the swift development of technology, organizational needs, and user-friendliness standards, among other factors, today's software is becoming more and more complex.

The demand for complex hardware and software systems has increased significantly more quickly than technology's ability to design, build, test, and maintain them. Continuous integration tools help developers automate the testing of new codes in today's software-driven environment by automating the initial phases of software development. The sophistication of the software systems increases as new upgrades and software developments are made. As maintenance is a crucial component of the life cycle of a software product, the system's flexibility and robustness, which are dependent on preset elements, confront noticeably more challenges due to the growing complexity.

Competitive Players

The global continuous integration tools market’s major key players are Atlassian Corporation PLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Circle Internet Services Inc., GitLab Inc., Buddy (BDY Sp zoo Sp K), Micro Focus International PLC, JetBrains SRO, CodeShip Inc., and Thoughtworks Inc.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.27% during the forecast period. The primary element impacting how quickly these technologies are being embraced is the growth of the ICT infrastructure in Asia and the Pacific. Demand for suitable infrastructure will emerge due to the development of technologies like AI, the IoT, Cloud Computing, DeFi, 5G Networks, Telemedicine, and autonomous mobility. Governments are moving toward digital governments, and the installation of an e-government platform and the agile growth of its digital production chain are just two examples. More efficient digital capabilities will be required to deliver citizen-centric services, especially when building smart cities. There are substantial differences in ICT use between the various economic scales in the region. According to the 2020 UN E-government Survey, internet usage in the area ranges from 90% in the most developed markets to less than 15% in the least developed countries. Due to a consistent tool generation process, China now has a complete R&D toolchain, allowing them to move its attention from enhancing single-point capabilities to improving the effectiveness of the entire process. The well-established DevOps methodologies emphasize enterprise-wide data integration and DevSecOps security.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.49%during the forecast period. North America has a well-developed market due to the large number of businesses working to increase institutions' capability for continuous integration. The best way to employ bulk data integration tools and approaches are to identify data synchronization patterns in essential end users, such as BFSI or government initiatives. A generally positive trend has been observed in using CI infrastructure to improve DevOps and streamline processes. Local businesses have gradually expanded their capabilities by adding API to their CI products. Collaborations also involve important industry participants who are well-positioned to increase consumer acquisition.

Additionally, to facilitate the advancement of application development workflows for platforms used by the US government that leverage AWS's government platform to modernize their application development workflows, CircleCI, a provider of CI/CD pipelines, has announced a cooperation with AWS GovCloud. The foundation of the partnership is working with a different government agency, like the Small Business Administration (SBA) or a systems integrator like AWS. The company's expansion has also been well-positioned with the news of a Series F fundraising round, which raised USD 100 million and increased the company's valuation to USD 1.7 billion. This was accomplished instead of their recently announced acquisition of the Dutch release orchestration platform Vamp, enabling the company to raise the quality of their present offering.

Key Highlights

Based on deployment, the global continuous integration tools market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.17% during the forecast period.



Based on the end-user industry, the global continuous integration tools market is bifurcated into IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare and life sciences, BFSI, media and entertainment, and other end-user industries (education, manufacturing). The media and entertainment segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.27% during the forecast period.

Market News



In January 2022, CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, announced the most comprehensive, generous free tier for CI/CD on the market.

CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, announced the most comprehensive, generous free tier for CI/CD on the market. In June 2022, Microsoft Corporation, Azure DevOps (Visual Studio Team Services / Team Foundation Server) consisted of tools and services that help developers implement DevOps, Continuous integration, and Continuous Deployment processes for their development projects.

Global Continuous Integration Tools Market: Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By End-User Industry

IT and Telecom

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Other End-user Industries (Education, Manufacturing)

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/continuous-integration-tools-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter