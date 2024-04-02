Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $19,500,000 of First Mortgage Financing for Texican Court, Irving, Texas





LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnenblick-Eichner Company on behalf of Valencia Hotel Group, has arranged $19.5 million of first mortgage debt to refinance the Texican Court hotel in Irving, Texas.

The non-recourse five-year, fixed-rate loan was funded by a Wall Street investment bank. The loan is interest-only for the entire term at an interest rate of 7.74%, which included a buydown of the rate required by the lender.

Built in 2019, the 152-room upscale boutique hotel features a retro-aesthetic design of the mid-century motor court with elements inspired by “Old Texas” architecture. Amenities include a full restaurant, poolside bar, 3,228 square feet of indoor meeting space, 9,028 square feet of outdoor event space, a fitness center, swimming pool, outdoor firepits and a beer garden. Located at 501 W. Las Colinas Boulevard, the hotel benefits from its central location in the Urban Center of Las Colinas, a 12,000-acre master planned development offering approximately 35.8 million square feet of office space.

“This interest only, fixed-rate refinancing allowed our client to pay off their regional bank construction loan, which was a floating rate SOFR-based facility with amortization, allowing for a significant increase in cash flow to the partnership,” said David Sonnenblick, a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

“We had 18 financing quotes on this transaction and we successfully closed this financing at a debt yield of less than 12 percent,” added Patrick Brown, also a Principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner Company.

