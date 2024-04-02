EXP expands expertise with dedicated Transportation Sector in Central Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, has announced the establishment of a new Central Canada Transportation Sector, celebrating an expansion of its Central Canada Infrastructure practice.



The sector, led by EXP’s Vice President Magdy Samaan Ph.D. P.Eng., PE, AVS, will prioritize expanding EXP’s position within the transportation industry, pinpointing strategic growth avenues and enhancing transportation outcomes for municipalities and provinces in Central Canada.

Magdy joined EXP in 2020 as Vice President, Transportation Central Canada in EXP’s Central Canada Infrastructure practice. He has been responsible for bolstering EXP’s transportation practice and supporting EXP teams in firm-wide transportation pursuits. In this new role as Sector Leader, Magdy will spearhead EXP’s transportation presence in Central Canada and ensure the firm can support and adapt to clients’ evolving needs.

Magdy brings over 28 years of experience in planning, conceptual development, analysis, rehabilitation, design, construction, value engineering and project management of transportation and transit projects. Throughout his career, his leadership has been pivotal for large and complex transportation initiatives for the Ministry of Transportation including projects on 400-series highways and on Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx’s projects including Waterloo LRT, vivaNext BRT, Electrification of Go Regional Express Rail (RER), Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and GO Transit Rail Corridor. Magdy has extensive experience on municipal projects and has supported transportation projects throughout North America, North Africa and South America.

“As we continue to grow as a firm, we recognize the importance of advancing transportation solutions to successfully move people and goods. Magdy’s expertise aligns with our belief that innovation unlocks transportation possibilities, and we are confident he will continue to work with our clients to shape Canada’s transportation systems,” said EXP’s President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak.

Magdy is a graduate of the University of Windsor with a doctorate in structural engineering and has a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering from Hannover University and a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Alexandria University. He is an active member of Professional Engineers Ontario, Alberta, BC, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Society of American Value Engineers (SAVE) International. He is a Professional Engineer (P. Eng) in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and a Professional Engineer (PE) in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Virginia. He is also an adjunct professor at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Learn more about EXP here.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

Media Contact

Nadia Abou

EXP | Director of Communications

t: +1.312.616.7430 | e: nadia.abou@exp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bedf82d-7659-4388-8c34-ffaf1e4acc1f