Valleyfield-based Liquiteck acquired by Eastern Canada’s largest industrial process automation supplier, Laurentide Controls

KIRKLAND, Quebec, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentide Controls, the largest supplier of industrial process automation solutions in Eastern Canada, announced today the acquisition of Liquiteck, a prominent industrial pump distributor.



This acquisition represents the latest step in Laurentide’s growth, consolidating its position as a major player in the changing industrial ecosystem. As the Emerson Impact Partner for its territory, Laurentide’s core offering consists of process valves, instrumentation, process automation software and industrial reliability solutions including training.

In the past 5 years, the Kirkland-based company has bought two valve repair facilities, launched a reliability software spin-off and opened a state-of-the-art remote condition monitoring center in Saint John’s, NL. Adding industrial pumps to its portfolio strengthens Laurentide’s position in its market with a more complete offering and reaffirms its stated purpose, which is to help industry thrive in Eastern Canada.

"Everywhere there is a valve regulating flow in a pipe and a flow meter measuring it, there is a pump generating that flow. This acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for both organizations to capitalize on our strengths and foster synergies that drive innovation and elevate our value proposition for customers."

Steve Dustin, President and CEO, Laurentide Controls



Liquiteck specializes in pumps, system design, and pump repairs, serving heavy industry, commercial and municipal clients. In operation since 1995, it will continue to operate under the Liquiteck name and will keep both its Valleyfield and Val d’Or facilities while benefitting from shared administrative services within Laurentide’s Kirkland, QC headquarters.

“We strongly believe that joining the Laurentide family will benefit our mutually valued customers, by offering a larger portfolio in the supply of products, repair capabilities, and field services. We are excited for this opportunity for Liquiteck and our employees.”

Frank Nemec, President, Liquiteck Industrial Sales Inc.



About Laurentide Controls :

Headquartered in Kirkland, QC, Laurentide Controls helps industry thrive in Eastern Canada since 1968 and serves heavy industry sectors such as mining and mineral processing, pulp & paper, agri-food, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, energy and more. It is a privately-owned corporation with 100% of its shares owned by employees.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

For any additional information requests, please contact: Isabelle Picard Email: ipicard@laurentide.com Phone: 514-697-9225 x 524