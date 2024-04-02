Major Improvements Begin on I-90

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $19 million infrastructure improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Albany and Schenectady Counties. The project includes full and partial depth repairs on approximately 40 lane miles located just east of exit 25 (Schenectady - I-890 - NY Routes 7 & 146) and east of exit 26 (Schenectady - Scotia - I-890 - NY Routes 5 & 5S). Approximately 40,000 motorists use this section of I-90 in both directions every day.

“New York continues to invest in a safer and modern transportation system by improving critical infrastructure statewide,” Governor Hochul said. “I-90 is a vital connector to communities across New York and the northeast, and the investment in this project will enhance safety and improve travel for motorists across the region.”

Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “We’re investing in our infrastructure and putting toll dollars to work with pavement improvement projects such as this one on the Thruway in the Capital Region. The improvements included in this project will provide needed upgrades and maintain a safe and reliable roadway for the thousands of motorists who travel on this stretch of I-90 every day.”

The project involves full and partial depth pavement repairs between milepost 153.78 and milepost 161.3 using asphalt, as well as shoulder reconstruction. This means crews will remove and replace the most deteriorated portions on the stretch of roadway, down to its subbase. The repairs will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity. Additionally, the existing asphalt overlay on the pavement of I-90 under the exit 25 overpass will be removed and replaced with a thinner overlay, which will provide additional vertical clearance below the interchange bridge. Mill and inlay will also be performed between milepost 153.78 to milepost 161.3, including the exit 25A on and off ramps and shoulders. Additional work includes the upgrade of a U-Turn at milepost 158.0, replacement of the bridge joints at the exit 25A bridge over I-90, and safety improvements such as installing new guiderail, new reflective line striping, and upgrades to drainage and culverts.

Callanan Industries, Inc. of Albany, NY is project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the highway along with traffic shifts and stoppages while construction is underway. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. Violation fines will be issued to the vehicle’s registered owner by mail. More information on the program can be found here.

The Authority’s 2024 Budget invests a total of $451 million to support its Capital Program, which is expected to invest $2.4 billion into capital projects over the next five years—a $500 million increase following the recently enacted toll adjustment. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately half of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 lane miles as well as projects on approximately 90 of Thruway’s 817 bridges.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.