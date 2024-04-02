Submit Release
Cricut Explains the Unexpected Benefits of Crafting

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafting goes beyond decorations and gifts. It empowers educators and parents to personalize learning environments, inspire student innovation, and create a love for learning through projects and custom creations.

For teachers, crafting can revamp learning environments, spark creativity in students, and seamlessly introduce STEM concepts. Families can infuse creativity into their spring celebrations through crafting, creating unforgettable moments, and meaningful connections.

“Crafting might seem like it’s all about making cute decorations, but it’s a powerful education tool surprisingly connected to STEM.” Says crafting enthusiast and former teacher, Leticia Barr. “Tools like Cricut Joy Xtra can help design and personalize almost anything. Students can learn basic design by using the Cricut Design Space app, and with the help of an adult, create intricate model parts and much more.”

