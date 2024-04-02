Architectural Coating Market Is Dazzling Worldwide | PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, Masco
Stay up to date with Architectural Coating Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF MI Latest Report, “Global Architectural Coating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2030”, the global Architectural Coating market size is expected to reach USD 72.5 Billion in 2024, that the market will reach USD 90.8 Billion by 2030, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the period 2024-2030.
Key and developing players who have been highlighted as part of the coverage includes The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), PPG Industries, Inc (United States), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF Coating GMBH (Germany), Jotun A/S (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), RPM International Inc (United States), Masco Corporation (United States), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Nippon Seihin Co., Ltd (Japan), Rodo (China), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Valspar Corporation (United States), Others.
On February 10, 2022, Hempel, a global coatings manufacturer, concluded the acquisition of Khimji Paints LLC, an Omani conglomerate's coatings section, to expand its Middle Eastern activities. This acquisition is part of Hempel's plan to quadruple its size by 2025, which includes acquisitions and organic growth, as well as investments in sustainability, innovation, and digitalization.
What is the Architectural Coating Market?
The "Architectural Coating Market" refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of coatings specifically designed for application on architectural surfaces, such as exterior and interior walls, ceilings, floors, roofs, and other structural elements of buildings and infrastructure. These coatings are formulated to provide both aesthetic enhancement and functional protection to architectural surfaces.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has categorized the Architectural Coating market based on type, distribution channel and, region.
Global Architectural Coating Market Breakdown by Application (Residential, Non-Residential) by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Urethane, Others) by Function (Ceramics, Inks, Lacquers, Paints, Powder Coatings, Others) by Technology (Solvent Borne, Water Borne) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
Along with studying the profiles of the key players in Architectural Coating market, the industry's competitive environment is deeply examined. Some of the players profiled are The Sherwin-Williams Company (United States), PPG Industries, Inc (United States), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF Coating GMBH (Germany), Jotun A/S (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd (Japan), RPM International Inc (United States), Masco Corporation (United States), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Nippon Seihin Co., Ltd (Japan), Rodo (China), Hempel A/S (Denmark), Valspar Corporation (United States), Others
Key highlights of the report:
• Architectural Coating Market Performance (2019-2023)
• Architectural Coating Market Outlook (2024-2030)
• Architectural Coating Market Trends
• Architectural Coating Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Detailed competitive landscape
