The Vets Brings Stress-Free, At-Home Pet Care to Atlanta Families
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vets, leaders in high-quality, at-home veterinary care, proudly announces the expansion of its operations to Atlanta, Georgia, extending its care footprint to 19 markets nationwide.
This expansion introduces Atlanta's pets and their families to a veterinary care model that comes directly to them, ensuring pets receive the best care right in the comfort of their own homes. The Vets offers an extensive range of services, including wellness exams, vaccinations, sick visits, and comprehensive wellness plans, all administered by highly skilled and compassionate veterinary teams.
“At The Vets, we’re proud to set a new standard for excellence in veterinary care. Our at-home model provides pets and their owners with the high quality, stress-free medical care right where they are most comfortable,” said Esben Mou, Chief Operating Officer of The Vets. “We are thrilled to extend our home visit services to the local Atlanta pet parent community.”
Amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage, The Vets expansion to Atlanta offers a new solution for pet parents seeking care that is both timely and exceptional. The Vets approach brings convenience and peace of mind to local pet parents and reduces the hassle and anxiety associated with traveling to clinics, especially in a city known for its bustling traffic. Led by Dr. Constance Drivick, The Vets Atlanta team is set to deliver compassionate care across the city, ensuring your pets receive the personalized attention they deserve. The Vets Atlanta will serve neighborhoods across the city, including Marietta, Smyrna, Norcross, Duluth, Roswell, Stockbridge, College Park, and more.
For more information or to book an appointment with The Vets, visit thevets.com.
About The Vets:
Since its establishment in 2021, The Vets has been committed to providing high-quality, at-home pet care. By combining exceptional medical expertise with stress-free at-home appointments, The Vets is revolutionizing the pet care industry, making gold-standard care more accessible to pet owners nationwide. With a growing team of skilled and caring local veterinary professionals, The Vets currently serves 19 U.S. markets and has cared for over 100,000 pets and counting. To learn more about The Vets and the range of pet care services offered, please visit thevets.com.
Cristy Brusoe
