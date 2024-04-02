Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Queens

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Win Rozario, who died on March 27, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Queens.

At approximately 1:48 p.m. on March 27, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at 103rd Street and 101st Avenue in Queens. Upon arrival, officers encountered Mr. Rozario who was allegedly holding a pair of scissors. Two officers fired their service weapons at Mr. Rozario. Mr. Rozario was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers recovered a pair of scissors at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.