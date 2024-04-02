PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – April 2, 2024

Dustin Bowman, ECO AmeriCorps Program Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-461-5222, Dustin.Bowman@Vermont.gov

Join ECO AmeriCorps to Explore a Career in Conservation

Apply by May 10, 2024, to Serve Vermont Communities

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is seeking applicants for the Environmental Careers and Opportunities (ECO) AmeriCorps program. The program provides ECO AmeriCorps members with opportunities to explore conservation careers and gain technical skills to protect Vermont’s environment.

“Since 2015, 243 ECO AmeriCorps members have helped partners with projects across the state,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “These rising environmental leaders have committed over 400,000 hours of service to improve water quality, increase climate resiliency, reduce waste, and conserve our natural resources.”

DEC will accept 23 full-time members to serve from September 2024 to August 2025. The deadline to apply is May 10, 2024. Highly motivated individuals with a background in environmental conservation or education, natural or agricultural sciences, environmental studies, engineering, government or policy, communications or outreach, event planning, or other related fields are encouraged to apply.

Members are paired with host sites statewide and serve under their supervision. Over the past ten years, sites have ranged from municipalities, conservation districts, and solid waste management districts to other state departments and non-profits. Sites offer meaningful projects, support, a workspace, tools, and supplies.

“With our partners, ECO AmeriCorps members help strengthen local communities and foster environmental stewardship,” said Dustin Bowman, ECO AmeriCorps Program Supervisor. “Being a member allows you to build your network, confidence, and skills on projects you care about. Our alumni truly leave a lasting, collective, and positive impact on Vermont’s communities and environment.”

Members receive a total living stipend of $26,000. Upon successful completion of 1,700 hours, members are eligible for an AmeriCorps Segal Education Award of $7,395. Other benefits include health insurance, childcare assistance, training, support, peer network, and student loan forbearance during the term of service.

ECO AmeriCorps is funded in part through an AmeriCorps state grant provided by SerVermont from the Corporation for National and Community Service. To learn more and apply, visit ECO AmeriCorps. Please contact Dustin Bowman at Dustin.Bowman@Vermont.gov with any questions.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

