DIAGNOS Welcomes Dr. Philippe Couillard to its Board of Directors

BROSSARD, Quebec, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Philippe Couillard to the Corporation’s board of directors (the “Board”).



Seasoned business advisor, neurosurgeon and former university professor, Dr. Couillard served as Premier of the province of Quebec from 2014 to 2018. Between 2003 and 2008, he was the province of Quebec's Minister of Health and Social Services. Today, Dr. Couillard acts as strategic advisor to Canadian and international organizations.

“We are pleased that Philippe has accepted to join the Board. We strongly believe that his impressive and unique work experience combined with his training as medical doctor will be instrumental in the strategic development and governance of our business,” said André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

Dr. Couillard stated, “In my opinion DIAGNOS is a very good example of how healthcare organizations could positively benefit from AI technologies. I look forward to contribute to the success of DIAGNOS and work with my fellow directors and the management.”

Dr. Couillard’s directorship became effective April 1, 2024.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

