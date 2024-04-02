NCMS to Hold Meeting for Technology Innovators Seeking DOD Maintenance and Sustainment Business

The Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Partners Meeting is set for May 7-9, 2024, in Providence, RI

Ann Arbor, MI, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology innovators seeking to learn more about the Department of Defense’s (DOD’s) maintenance and sustainment needs should register for the upcoming Commercial Technologies for Maintenance Activities (CTMA) Partners Meeting. The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is hosting the event, which is scheduled for May 7-9, 2024, at the Graduate Providence in Providence, RI.

The CTMA Partners Meeting is designed to promote an exchange of best practices and technology solutions among maintenance and sustainment leaders in government, industry, and academia. This event is the only DOD-wide forum dedicated to advancing maintenance and sustainment (M&S) capabilities, where the primary focus is on innovations and ideas that drive the evolution of M&S strategies.

For those unfamiliar with the CTMA Program, the event will offer an opportunity to learn how to use this unique contracting vehicle for industry, academia, and the DOD sustainment community to work collaboratively on initiatives to adapt new and innovative technologies to fulfill DOD requirements.

The CTMA Partners Meeting will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on this year’s theme: “Bringing Rapid Sustainment Solutions to the Warfighter.” In addition to stimulating education and multiple opportunities for networking, a Technology Workshop has been planned to encourage attendees to engage in collaborative problem-solving of real-world challenges.

What’s more, an NCMS Tabletop Reception will provide opportunities for up to 30 exhibitors to display their next-generation technology solutions to reach a broad cross-section of decision-makers throughout the DOD. Those interested in showcasing their organizations’ capabilities at the reception will need to act fast, as exhibitor registrations must be completed by Friday, April 5.

Standard registration for attendees is available through Friday, April 19. To register and for more information, visit: https://www.ncms.org/ctma-partners-meeting.

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base for 38 years. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution.

Pam Hurt National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) 734-995-0496 pam.hurt@ncms.org