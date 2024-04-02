TransPerfect Legal Voted #1 in Four Categories by National Law Journal

Top Honors Include End-to-End eDiscovery and Technology-Assisted Review

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, a global leader in legal technology and support, today announced the company has been recognized in the National Law Journal’s “Best of 2024 Reader Rankings” as the top legal services provider in four categories.



Readers voted TransPerfect Legal No. 1 in the following:

End-to-End eDiscovery

Technology-Assisted Review

Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support

Information/Document Management

Additionally, TransPerfect Legal ranked in the Top 3 for Forensics Experts, Video Deposition/Production, End-to-End Litigation Consulting, and Court Reporting.

The National Law Journal (NLJ) was founded in 1978 and is under the umbrella of ALM Media. The publication’s “Best Of” awards feature companies that stand out in the US legal industry and provide the legal community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to identify the region’s best technologies, products, and service providers. TransPerfect Legal has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “TransPerfect Legal is thrilled to have again been recognized by readers of the National Law Journal. This recognition is a testament to our team's technical expertise and dedication to client service.”

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology and support. Founded in 1992, TransPerfect Legal has offices in 140+ cities across six continents and offers a suite of services and technologies to Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. Solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production—all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com