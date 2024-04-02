Submit Release
New SimiTree Leaders Strengthen Behavioral Health Sales and Healthcare Analytics Expertise

Hamden, CT, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamden, CT [April 2, 2024] - SimiTree, the leader in tech-enabled business solutions for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, is excited to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team:

Jason Bennett joins as Vice President of Sales, Behavioral Health, with nearly a decade of experience in driving sales growth and leading high-performing teams within the behavioral health sector. Jason's strategic vision and passion for improving access to quality care make him the ideal candidate to lead SimiTree's sales efforts in this critical area.

Felipe Trigos assumes the position of Growth Director of Analytics, leveraging his extensive background in business development and healthcare analytics to drive data-driven insights and improve patient outcomes. Felipe's proficiency in identifying growth opportunities and developing strategic plans will be instrumental in advancing SimiTree's analytics capabilities.

“With the addition of Jason and Felipe, SimiTree is assembling an executive team capable of tackling the challenges and opportunities in the behavioral health and post-acute spaces,” said William Simione III, CEO at SimiTree. “Having them join our team allows us to not only expand our reach but also leverage data to deliver truly transformative solutions for providers.”

These strategic appointments highlight SimiTree's commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and driving positive outcomes in the behavioral health and post-acute industries.

About SimiTree 

SimiTree provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. SimiTree’s solutions support organizations in streamlining their operations, improving patient outcomes, and boosting their revenues. For more information, visit  www.SimiTreeHC.com

Media Contact:
Emily Boeglin, Brand Marketing Manager
emily.boeglin@simitreehc.com

