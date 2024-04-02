PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - 5067 VT Route 78, HIghgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Saint Albans

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 78 near box number 5067 in Highgate will be partially shut down due to a fire investigation. Please avoid this area as fire apparatus will be in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Andrea H Bushway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173