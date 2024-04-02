PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE - 5067 VT Route 78, HIghgate
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Saint Albans
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 78 near box number 5067 in Highgate will be partially shut down due to a fire investigation. Please avoid this area as fire apparatus will be in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Andrea H Bushway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173