Email Marketing Software Market

Proliferation of Big Data analytics in digital marketing & increasing ease of purchasing by removing location constraints create opportunities for market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Email Marketing Software Market Size Reach to USD 3.3 Billion by 2031, Key Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Surge in need for inexpensive digital advertising, growing popularity of targeted and personalized marketing, exponential rise in internet penetration across the globe, and increase in the utilization of artificial intelligence and digitization drive the growth of the global email marketing software market. Prevalence of changes in activities including product launches, advertising, marketing, promotions, and media spending among various companies during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The global email marketing software market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global email marketing software market based on channel, deployment mode, application, end use vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global email marketing software market, owing to the increased internet penetration among people during lockdowns.

● Lockdowns were implemented by the governments of various countries so as to limit the spread of the virus, and hence stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed. This enabled people to stay indoors and ultimately resulted in increased internet penetration.

● As a result of this, rapid changes in activities in the firms took place including product launches, advertising, marketing, promotions, and media spending. Thus, the demand for email marketing software surged rapidly.

● Countries such as U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, Russia, China, Japan and India have been active players in increasing the influence of email marketing tools during the pandemic.

Based on deployment model, the cloud-based segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.79% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the on premises segment.

Based on channel, the business to business segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR 11.97% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment such as the business to customers.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global email marketing software market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.56% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global email marketing software market report include weber Communications, Benchmark Internet Group, Campaign Monitor Pty Ltd., Constant Contact, Inc., ConvertKit LLC, HubSpot, Inc., Intuit Inc. (Mailchimp), Jivox Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc. and Zoho Corporation.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

