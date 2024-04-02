Cayaba Care Welcomes Adaeze Enekwechi As New CEO

Former Obama White House official brings deep public and private healthcare experience to drive culturally-informed maternal care

PHILADELPHIA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayaba Care, a value-based, maternal care company reaching underserved and high-risk populations, has appointed longtime healthcare executive and former Obama Administration health official Adaeze Enekwechi, PhD, MPP as the company’s CEO. Created to bridge the maternal health equity gap through personalized, convenient, wraparound services, Cayaba provides care to expectant mothers between OB-GYN visits to support them in having a healthy, joyful pregnancy and a positive birth experience.

“Maternal healthcare in America is broken: people who have the highest risk for complications rarely have access to the best care,” said Enekwechi. “Cayaba harnesses data and technology to deliver culturally-informed, community-based maternal care to those who need it most, and I couldn’t be prouder to be joining the team to tackle this huge problem.”

Cayaba employs a multidisciplinary team comprising doula-trained maternity navigators, nurse practitioners, lactation, nutrition, and social support specialists that are able to provide mothers with ongoing obstetric care, guidance, emotional wellness, and support. The company also employs health workers and nurse practitioners in local communities to produce the best outcomes and avoid dangerous, costly visits to the hospital.

As the Head of Health Programs at the White House Office of Management and Budget, Enekwechi oversaw Medicare, Medicaid, and all federal health programs and gained unparalleled insight into them. After she left the Obama Administration, Enekwechi served as President of IMPAQ, a large research, implementation, and advanced analytics consulting firm, where she grew its revenue backlog 2.5 times and led it through a successful acquisition.

She currently serves as an Operating Partner at WCAS where she leads the firm’s focus on policy, evidence, and analytics across its health care investments. Enekwechi also holds board positions at a number of healthcare organizations including Tia, MedStar Health, and the Public Health Institute.

Based in Philadelphia, Cayaba Care currently serves parents and families in Pennsylvania through a partnership with Independence Blue Cross . Backed by Seae Ventures, Flare Capital Partners, Wellington Access Ventures, and RH Capital, Cayaba Care provides culturally-informed maternal care that addresses health inequities head-on, drastically lowering costs and improving outcomes.

Having supported close to 1,000 births to date, the company is drastically improving outcomes. Cayaba Care has led to 25 percent fewer emergency department visits and a 50 percent lower preterm birth rate for members in their programs. This has resulted in almost 20 percent cost savings for their health plan partners, and outstanding patient satisfaction scores among members.

About Cayaba Care

Cayaba Care is a maternal health company offering community-based services via technology-enabled multidisciplinary care teams. Cayaba Care provides care coordination, benefit sign-up, routine maternity support services in the prenatal and postpartum period, lactation support, nutrition services, and prenatal education and postpartum support to its members. For more information about Cayaba Care, visit https://www.cayabacare.com .