Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,853 in the last 365 days.

TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps Students With Career Exploration

TopLine Participates in Prairie Seeds Academy Career Fair

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, participated in Prairie Seeds Academy’s second annual career fair. Two TopLine employees volunteered their time to introduce Prairie Seeds Academy students to professions in the financial services industry.

Nearly 360 students participated in Prairie Seeds Academy’s career fair which aims to introduce students to a variety of careers, explore training and education and provide seniors with career opportunities. Over the course of 2 hours, two TopLine employees created valuable community connections, introduced students to careers in the financial services industry, and answered questions relating to TopLine Financial Credit Union career opportunities.

“We were excited once again to participate in the career fair to help students explore career-related fields in the financial services industry,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at TopLine Financial Credit Union. “This is a great opportunity for students to learn hands-on more about a variety of careers, ask questions and peek their future school and career interests.”

Prairie Seeds Academy is a public charter school that provides tuition, meals and transportation for over 700 K-12 students. In cooperation with families and communities, Prairie Seeds Academy provides leadership in rigorous education to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring citizens who help create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect. For more information, visit www.psak12.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest credit union, with assets of over $800 million and serves over 51,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:
Vicki Roscoe Erickson
Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer
TopLine Financial Credit Union
verickson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14eca78e-807a-4f6f-b22b-236dbc8aca70


Primary Logo

TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps Students With Career Exploration

TopLine Participates in Prairie Seeds Academy Career Fair

You just read:

TopLine Financial Credit Union Helps Students With Career Exploration

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more