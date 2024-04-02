INVESTOR ALERT: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) Investors With Losses of More Than $100,000 Encouraged to Seek Appointment as Lead Plaintiff – April 9, 2024 Deadline

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiCello Levitt LLP reminds investors that they have until the April 9, 2024 deadline to file their application for appointment as lead plaintiff in the shareholder class action lawsuit against Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



If you purchased shares of Xponential common stock between July 26, 2021 and December 7, 2023, and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover your losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact DiCello Levitt partner Brian O’Mara by calling (888) 287-9005 or at investors@dicellolevitt.com. You may also learn more at https://dicellolevitt.com/securities/xponential-fitness/. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, we can help you petition the Court by the April 9, 2024 deadline.

Case Allegations: The Xponential lawsuit charges the Company and certain of its executives with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, in violation of the federal securities laws.

On December 7, 2023, a Bloomberg Businessweek report presented a damning exposé on the many problems with the Company based on interviews with dozens of its former business partners, employees, and franchisees who revealed that the Company misled many franchisees into a “financial nightmare.” The article further disclosed that Xponential’s unscrupulous tactics caused “many of the company’s franchisees . . . [to] have either declared bankruptcy or los[e] their retirement savings.”

On this news, the price of Xponential’s shares fell more than 26% over two trading days on heavy trading volume to close at less than $9 per share on December 11, 2023.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

