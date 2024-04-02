Surplus Record Unveils Advanced Transformer Search to Revolutionize Equipment Procurement

Surplus Record launches Advanced Transformer Search, revolutionizing equipment procurement with refined filters for efficiency.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus Record, the leading online directory for new and used machinery and equipment, is proud to announce the launch of its Advanced Transformer Search. This new search tool empowers users to effortlessly locate the exact transformers they need among the extensive inventory of over 5,000 refurbished and surplus transformers for sale.

The new search functionality introduces advanced filters, including Three Phase or Single Phase, primary and secondary voltage, and kVA range, allowing users to refine their searches effectively. This update significantly reduces the time it takes for buyers to find the right equipment.

By simplifying the search process, Surplus Record ensures that both buyers and sellers of transformers can connect more efficiently. This upgrade is part of Surplus Record's commitment to continuously improving user experience and fostering a more productive marketplace.

"Leveraging our expertise and heritage since 1924, we've fine-tuned our platform to connect transformer buyers and sellers efficiently,” said Thomas M. Scanlan, Head of Sales and Marketing at Surplus Record. “Our mission is to simplify the transaction process for electrical equipment through cutting-edge search capabilities, ensuring a seamless experience. Our service is designed to empower our users with tools that facilitate the buying and selling journey, making it more accessible and effective”.

For more information about the advanced transformer search and to experience it firsthand, visit Surplus Record's website to view the Advanced Transformer Search instructions.

About Surplus Record

Surplus Record, based in Chicago, Illinois, has been the premier online directory for new and used machinery and electrical equipment since 1924, connecting buyers and sellers across North America.