Increase in demand for testing process automation and solutions that offer a smooth client experience is driving the market for testing automation.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Automation Testing Market Size Reach USD 123 Billion by 2032, Key Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global automation testing market was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 123 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The relentless demand for faster and more efficient software development and delivery processes among organizations is fueling the growth of automation testing market. Further, the continuous evolution of technology, leading to complex applications and software systems that require rigorous testing to maintain quality and performance is boosting the demand for automation testing. Furthermore, the need for cost reduction and resource optimization is compelling businesses to automate their testing procedures, as it minimizes the dependence on manual labor and lowers the risk of human error is propelling the automation testing market growth.

Automation testing is segmented on the component, testing type, interface, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and service. On the basis of testing type, it is classified into static testing and dynamic testing. By interface, the automation testing market is segmented into mobile testing, web testing, desktop testing, and software testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By component, the solution segment acquired a major automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that automation testing solutions are increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities. AI is used for intelligent test case generation, predicting potential issues, and self-healing tests, making the testing process more efficient and effective.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment acquired a major automation testing market size in 2022. The is attributed to the fact that BFSI companies are adopting sophisticated test automation frameworks and tools. These frameworks allowed for faster test case creation, maintenance, and execution, making it easier to handle complex financial software systems. Further, managing test data is a critical aspect of automation testing. Organizations are implementing solutions to create, manage, and secure test data effectively, ensuring that sensitive customer information is not compromised during testing.

By region, North America dominated the automation testing market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that DevOps practices and CI/CD pipelines have been on the rise in the North American region. Automation testing is an integral part of these practices, ensuring that software is continuously tested and validated throughout the development lifecycle. Further, the adoption of cloud-based testing solutions has been increasing, providing scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency for testing efforts.

The key players operating in the global automation testing market include IBM, Apexon, Cigniti Technologies, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, Keysight Technologies, Sauce Labs Inc., and Parasoft. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automation testing industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

● By component, the solution segment accounted for the highest automation testing market share, in terms of revenue in 2022.

● On the basis of industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the automation testing market forecast.

● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue of automation testing market size in 2022.

