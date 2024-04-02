The City of Barberton, OH Transforms Budget Management with OpenGov

The more automated and collaborative system is expected to not only meet budget deadlines more consistently but also unlock new avenues for strategic planning.

OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with the challenges of manual Excel processes and tight timelines, the City of Barberton was in need of a software solution that could streamline and enhance its budgeting operations. Recognizing these critical issues, the City turned to OpenGov , the leader in budgeting and planning software for our nation's local governments.Located in the heart of Ohio, the City of Barberton, under the guidance of its dedicated leadership, sought to overcome challenges with missing budget book publication capabilities and low internal transparency of fiscal data. In the search for a more efficient and transparent budgeting process, City officials prioritized finding a solution that offered collaborative, automated processes and strategic planning capabilities. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning distinguished itself as the perfect fit, offering unparalleled features that promised to revolutionize the City's approach to budget management.By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Barberton can anticipate a significant transformation in its budgeting and planning operations. The shift to a more automated and collaborative system is expected to not only meet budget deadlines more consistently but also unlock new avenues for strategic planning. Furthermore, the ability to easily publish an online budget book and expanded opportunities for staff to engage with fiscal data are additional benefits that the City can look forward to leveraging, marking a new era in its budget management practices.The City of Barberton joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.