EU clarifies information on upcoming EU-US-Armenia meeting: focus on country’s economic resilience

The EU Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said that “it is not true” that the scheduled 5 April trilateral meeting between the EU, the US, and Armenia, will be focused on ‘security guarantees’.

Responding to a question by Azerbaijani media, he said that there was a “misunderstanding” and “the meeting will not address issues outside of the EU/US-Armenia bilateral agenda, that means neither the ongoing normalisation process/peace negotiations, nor relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

He added that “a strictly bilateral focus” will be on the economic resilience of Armenia and bilateral cooperation with this country, based on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership between the EU and Armenia and in the context of the recently launched work on a new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda.

“A stable and more resilient Armenia means a more stable South Caucasus. Our efforts are not aimed against anyone, and are in the interest of the whole region and its stability,” Stano said.

