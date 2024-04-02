EU4Youth: National Youth Council of Moldova receives €50,000 grant to strengthen youth engagement and empowerment

The National Youth Council of Moldova has been awarded a grant of €50,000 under the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the German government, and implemented by GIZ.

This funding aims not only to improve the capacities of the National Youth Council of Moldova, but also provides opportunities for its member organisations to collaborate on joint events.

Activities covered by the grant include training sessions on youth participation, workshops for Youth Council members on ‘Policy Lab’ methodology, an online campaign highlighting the importance of youth engagement, and a national conference of youth organisations. These initiatives are designed to strengthen institutional capabilities, foster inclusive youth dialogues, increase youth engagement in policy-making processes, and facilitate the development of policy recommendations.

The grant prioritises work with young people in remote and disadvantaged regions. Its ultimate goal is to empower young people and increase their opportunities for growth. Implementation of these activities began in March and will continue for one year.