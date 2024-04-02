Ukraine: Euroquiz is back – play every day by 19 April!

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine has launched the first round of Euroquiz-2024. It is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.

Every day from March 29 to April 19, 2024, you’ll get three new attempts to answer 15 quiz questions and increase your chances of winning.

To play, please follow the link, click the “Play” button, and register.

At the end of the first round, the top 100 players in two levels of the game will receive branded prizes from the EU Delegation to Ukraine:

25 packs with new USB flash drives, books “EU and Me” or “Europe Game”, and reflectors (1-10 places in Level I and 1-15 places in Level II);

35 packs with umbrellas, books “Europe in 12 Lessons”, and silicone bracelets (11-25 places in Level I and 16-35 places in Level II);

40 packs with books “EU Passport”, postcards, pens, and reflectors (26-40 places in Level I and 36-60 places in Level II).

