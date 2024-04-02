Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,848 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: Euroquiz is back – play every day by 19 April!

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine has launched the first round of Euroquiz-2024. It is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine.

Every day from March 29 to April 19, 2024, you’ll get three new attempts to answer 15 quiz questions and increase your chances of winning.

To play, please follow the link, click the “Play” button, and register. 

At the end of the first round, the top 100 players in two levels of the game will receive branded prizes from the EU Delegation to Ukraine:

  • 25 packs with new USB flash drives, books “EU and Me” or “Europe Game”, and reflectors (1-10 places in Level I and 1-15 places in Level II);
  • 35 packs with umbrellas, books “Europe in 12 Lessons”, and silicone bracelets (11-25 places in Level I and 16-35 places in Level II);
  • 40 packs with books “EU Passport”, postcards, pens, and reflectors (26-40 places in Level I and 36-60 places in Level II).

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: Euroquiz is back – play every day by 19 April!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more