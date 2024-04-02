Liquidia Corporation to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) (Liquidia or the Company) announced today that Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, and Micheal Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview and update on the company's business during a fireside chat session at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Access to a webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The Company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (Liquidia Technologies) and Liquidia PAH, LLC (Liquidia PAH). Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD. Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a short-duration next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides for the commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

