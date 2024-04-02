Stifel Financial Earns Credit Upgrade

S&P Raises Long-Term Rating to ‘BBB’

ST. LOUIS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has raised its long-term rating on Stifel, reflecting sound credit and interest rate risk management. S&P upgraded Stifel to a ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’.



In announcing the move, S&P wrote “the stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating performance will continue to be resilient across varied market conditions, aided by diversified revenue streams and sound risk management practices.” S&P also noted it expects Stifel “to maintain strong capitalization, strong funding, and liquidity at or near current levels.”

“We are proud to receive this rating upgrade from S&P, which reflects the strong financial position of the company, our diverse business model, and our conservative balance sheet approach,” said Jim Marischen, Chief Financial Officer at Stifel.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

