RAINN Marks Beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) 2024

On April 1, 2024 RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, marks the beginning of Sexual Assault Awarness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) . SAAPM is a time where RAINN and our partners raise awareness of sexual violence and the role we can all take in preventing it. This April, RAINN will be sharing and honoring all the ways "We're Here For You"— how we show up for sexual assault survivors and the community that serves them, lifting up survivor voices, and honoring our staff and volunteers who directly support them.

Get involved with RAINN in Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

April 9, 2024 - Participate in RAINN Day, a day of exponential reach when we ask every RAINN friend, follower and fan to share our National Sexual Assault Hotline.

April 17, 2024 - Join our Virtual Day of Action, and take part in policy actions to advance our issues and share resources so more people get the help they need. RAINN will also be on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. for a day of meetings with legislators and policy advocacy.

April 24, 2024 - Wear your jeans in solidarity on Denim Day, a campaign inspired by a ruling from the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that because the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.

Learn more at rainn.org/saapm-2024 .

About RAINN

RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting hotline.rainn.org .

