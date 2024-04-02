Viemed Announces Acquisition of Majority Interest in HomeMed, Forging Partnership With East Alabama Health

LAFAYETTE, La., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the finalization of its strategic partnership with East Alabama Health (“EAH”), providing Viemed with the controlling interest of East Alabama HomeMed, LLC ("HomeMed"). HomeMed provides home medical equipment services to patients within the EAH network as well as those in the surrounding areas of Eastern Alabama.



"We are thrilled to join forces with the exceptional team at East Alabama Health to deliver best-in-class home medical services to their patients and expand HomeMed’s business through the strategic partnership," said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "This marks a significant milestone in our ongoing growth strategy, which includes hospital joint ventures and institutional partnerships. We view this transaction as a blueprint that can be replicated nationwide, enhancing care quality while simultaneously creating value for healthcare systems."

Laura Grill, President and CEO of EAH, emphasized that the collaboration with Viemed aligns seamlessly with East Alabama Health’s organizational mission to provide the best possible care for every patient, every time, and to do so with empathy, kindness and caring. The EAH network encompasses East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, and EAMC-Lanier Hospital in Valley, AL, with a combined medical staff of 380 physicians.

The transaction closed on April 1, 2024, with Viemed acquiring a majority ownership interest and assuming managerial responsibilities of HomeMed. EAH will retain a minority, non-controlling interest in the entity. Viemed expects incremental annualized revenue from the acquired operations of approximately $4 million.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

