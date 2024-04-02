Altus Group Highlights ESG Progress in 2023 Sustainability Report

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate (“CRE”), has published its sixth annual Sustainability Report highlighting the Company’s progress in addressing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) initiatives critical to its enterprise risk management and long-term value preservation.



Notable ESG highlights from 2023 include:

Climate action: a modest decrease in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions reaffirms Altus’ low carbon footprint and proactive measures to mitigate environmental impact.



Talent management: ongoing initiatives to foster a culture of high trust and high performance are translating to tangible improvements in employee experience, engagement, and recruitment.

Gender & BIPOC diversity: based on recent data, 28% of managerial and above roles are filled by women, and 29% by those who self-identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (“BIPOC”), marking progress towards the Company’s goal of reaching 30%+ representation by 2025.



Cybersecurity & data responsibility: sustaining top-tier cybersecurity and data privacy protocols remains a strategic priority with the 2023 external audit report based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework reaffirming the robustness and effectiveness of the Company’s security controls.



Governance: new nominations to Altus’ board of directors underscore a commitment to board refreshment, further aligning board expertise and experience with the Company’s evolving strategic direction.



To download Altus Group’s 2023 Sustainability Report please visit https://www.altusgroup.com/sustainability/. More information on the Company’s corporate governance program is also detailed in the Company’s latest Management Information Circular that was filed to SEDAR+ on March 28, 2024 and is posted on Altus Group’s website under the Investors section.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

