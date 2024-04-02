Nerdio Unveils Major Upgrades in Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and Nerdio Manager for MSP, Enhancing Both Platforms

Nerdio releases new features infusing AI capabilities and streamlining management to elevate IT management in Microsoft Cloud Environments

CHICAGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced significant upgrades and new features to Nerdio Manager for Enterprise (NME), version 6.0 and Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM), version 5.0. IT professionals can now experience the power of Generative AI integrated into all of Nerdio's products alongside enhanced automation and proactive optimization features. Moreover, the expanded management capabilities extend beyond Azure infrastructure, encompassing broad endpoint management and application delivery enhancements. These advancements equip customers with comprehensive tools to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and maximize the value of their IT investments.

"As technology evolves, so does Nerdio's commitment to empowering IT professionals worldwide," stated Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio. "Our latest product updates will help organizations consolidate and cost-optimize their cloud-based desktop environments while unlocking AI-powered capabilities. Nerdio sets the standard for DaaS deployment, aiding IT teams at channel partner and enterprise organizations to simplify their Microsoft cloud environments and create a first-in-class user experience for more than ten thousand customers, including Vanquis Bank, the Government of Alberta, the Make-A-Wish UK, and Teleperformance."

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise 6.0

NME has long been synonymous with top-tier cost optimization, boasting impressive savings of up to 75% in Azure costs compared to unoptimized deployments. The new cost optimization features in NME go beyond traditional stop-and-start VM auto-scaling. From storage optimization for Azure Files and Azure NetApp Files to Log Analytics, OS disk swapping, Advanced Predictive Drain Mode, and multiple scaling triggers, Nerdio Manager ensures seamless alignment of Azure infrastructure with real-time user demands. Nerdio's streamlined, automation-centric admin features not only reclaim valuable hours for IT professionals but also ensure task execution with confidence, boasting built-in self-recovery mechanisms for unforeseen issues.

“Be Someone Unique (BSU) partnered with Nerdio to deploy Azure Virtual Desktop on an Azure Stack HCI solution for a client with latency-sensitive applications and was immediately impressed,” said Jeremy Otten, Senior Engineer, BSU. “Nerdio facilitated the implementation, simplifying deployment and ongoing management. Their proactive support and creative problem-solving were invaluable, making our collaboration seamless and highly effective. I wholeheartedly recommend Nerdio to others seeking reliable IT solutions.”

Nerdio Manager for MSP 5.0

Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM) 5.0 transforms the operational capabilities of MSPs while bolstering security and enhancing user satisfaction, all while maximizing margins. Anchored by features like AssistPro, an AI-powered in-app assistant delivering instant, context-aware support, and Unified App Management (UAM), a tool ensuring consistency and simplicity of application management across customer environments, NMM 5.0 streamlines app deployment, enhances security, and promotes a uniform app experience. Additionally, with enhancements like Boot Diagnostics Insights leveraging Azure AI OCR and boot image validation, and features such as Microsoft Defender for Endpoint support and Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) capabilities, NMM 5.0 empowers MSPs to optimize operations, strengthen security measures, and deliver unparalleled service excellence to their clients.

"As we embark on our journey with Nerdio Manager for MSP 5.0 and embrace its AI-driven features like AssistPro, we're anticipating a future of even more streamlined services for our clients”, said Ben Greene, CEO, President, Greene Information Systems. “With AI at the helm, we're on the brink of a transformative era where complex challenges are met with simplified solutions. AssistPro's ability to translate queries into actionable insights holds immense promise for our team's efficiency and productivity."

From AI-driven automation to secure application and endpoint management, Nerdio Manager is the industry standard for providing enterprises and channel partner organizations with best-in-class tools for deploying Microsoft cloud technologies. For an expanded list of new features, please read Vadim’s blog post.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

