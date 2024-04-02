Disguise announces new worldwide costume program based on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

POWAY, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, for its costume division Disguise, to produce costumes based on the new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which is currently playing in theaters. Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes, costume accessories and inflatables for the movie commencing in 2024.



Disguise has developed a full range of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire style ghostbusting jumpsuits for infants, children, and adults, offering a diverse selection across various price points, including both classic and deluxe styles. Additionally, Disguise will introduce the Ghostbusters Engineering jumpsuit, along with signature red parkas. Slimer, the infamous beloved character will be available in toddler, child, and adult sizes, with an inflatable version for children along with an amazing costume for this movie’s villain, Garraka, for adults.

“Following the successful launch of Ghostbusters classic films and Ghostbusters: Afterlife into our product range in 2021, we are ecstatic to extend our collaboration to include Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, “The franchise’s resonance, particularly during Halloween, has been remarkable, drawing in both seasoned enthusiasts of the classic films and new fans spawned by the recent releases. Sales have certainly reflected that, and we are honored to continue our collaboration with Sony Pictures Consumer Products.”

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. Disguise’s Halloween costumes and accessories for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be available online, at major retailers and specialty stores Fall 2024.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2024 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Directed by Gil Kenan. Written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman. Based on the 1984 film Ghostbusters an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld. Executive Producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan and JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills, and Eric Reich. The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson Annie Potts and William Atherton.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Hatfield

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a702fe88-6d11-4602-afcc-c777dfe93785