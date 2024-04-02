NextRoll Launches Latest Third-Party Cookieless Testing in Google’s Privacy Sandbox

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced the launch of its latest Privacy Sandbox test. Building upon its commitment to privacy-forward enhancements, NextRoll embarks on this pivotal phase following years of early involvement in Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative , including previous testing of proposed APIs last year, as well as its ongoing role as a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). These efforts are also intended to inform the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on the competitive state of the advertising ecosystem.



This phase encompasses rigorous testing of the Protected Audience API (PAAPI), Topics API and Attribution Reporting API (ARA) at no additional cost to advertisers. NextRoll’s efforts focus on testing PAAPI’s ability to serve remarketing and custom audiences without the use of third-party cookies. In addition, NextRoll is also testing the efficacy of alternative probabilistic and deterministic ID solutions and how they compare to Privacy Sandbox results.

“NextRoll is proud to stand at the forefront of this new technology, fueled by eagerness to test, learn and share our unfiltered findings with the community,” said Justin Rau, group product manager at NextRoll. “We extend our sincerest appreciation to Google and our supply partners for their invaluable support throughout this journey, a journey that traces back to our initial TERN proposal in 2020.”

OpenX, another early adopter of Privacy Sandbox solutions, has become one of NextRoll’s most trusted programmatic supply partners as the two continue to collaborate to test new privacy-first technologies.

“As the programmatic ecosystem prepares for third-party cookie deprecation, the role of rigorous testing is critically important in determining which solutions are most viable for buyers,” said Gil Sommar, vice president of product at OpenX. “This initial testing phase is just the beginning of our collaborative efforts with NextRoll. We are committed to pioneering innovation to ensure buyers have access to all methods of reaching their intended audiences as programmatic evolves.”

In launching this latest test within Google’s Privacy Sandbox, NextRoll reaffirms its position as a pioneer in privacy-forward marketing and advertising solutions. Through this testing, NextRoll aims to empower marketers with powerful tools for targeted advertising while prioritizing user privacy.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, and AdRoll, a marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately held, remote-friendly company headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York City, Dublin and Sydney. To learn more, visit nextroll.com .